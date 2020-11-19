Recipe: Khoshaf

By Sohla El-Waylly, courtesy of Bon Appétit magazine.

This simple refreshing drink Sohla El-Waylly often uses to break fast during Ramadan gives all kinds of holiday vibes. Though definitely not halal, spike it with a splash of liqueur (Cardamaro, Lillet, sambuca, even peach schnapps would be nice), or keep it nonalcoholic with a light honey syrup instead.

Khoshaf

6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 bags chamomile tea

1 cup mixed dried fruit (such as apricots, figs, prunes, and/or cranberries), pits removed if needed, cut into ½"–1" pieces if large

⅓ cup honey (optional)

Floral, fruit, or spiced liqueur (such as St-Germain, arak, Cardamaro, or sambuca; for serving; optional)

Preparation:

Step 1: Place tea bags and fruit in a heatproof pitcher or large measuring glass or jar and pour 4 cups boiling water over. Let sit 5 minutes. Remove tea bags, wringing them out into pitcher to get every last drop. Cover and chill at least 12 hours and up to 1 week.

Step 2: If using honey, mix in a small bowl with ⅓ cup hot water until dissolved. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Step 3: To serve, divide fruit and tea among glasses. Sweeten with honey syrup or liqueur if desired.



