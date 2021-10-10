Army General who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.

"The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID," a family statement said. "There are no other details to share at this time. His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy."

Odierno died Friday; the family declined to say where. It said funeral and interment information was not yet available.

President Biden lauded Odierno as a "hero of great integrity and honor." In a joint statement, the president and first lady Jill Biden recalled that Odierno spoke at the funeral of their son Beau, who served under Odierno in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015.

In this Aug. 7, 2003 file photo, Major General Raymond Odierno, commander of the U.S. Army Fourth Infantry Division gestures during a news conference in Tikrit, about 180 kms. (112 miles) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq. DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS / AP

"Ray was a giant in military circles — dedicated first and always to the service members he commanded and served alongside," the Bidens said, adding that Odierno and his wife Linda were advocates for military children and families.

"We stand with the Odierno family and all our brave service members who were shaped and molded by General Odierno over his lifetime of service," they said.

At 6-foot-5, Odierno was an imposing figure. He played football as a cadet at West Point and retained a lifelong interest in the sport. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth wrote on Twitter Saturday evening that Odierno embodied the values of West Point and of the Army itself.

"A leader who was larger than life, we will remember him always for his selfless service to our nation and to our soldiers in and out of uniform," she wrote.