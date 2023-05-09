Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed

Actor Raymond Liotta died due to cardiovascular disease, an autopsy revealed.

One year after the "Goodfellas" actor died in his sleep while filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," in the Dominican Republic, officials on Monday confirmed the 67-year-old died as a result of atherosclerotic disease, which is the build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls.

Officials cited pulmonary edema, a condition caused by too much fluid in the lungs, and heart and respiratory failure as contributing to his death.

The actor's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to CBS News that Liotta died in his sleep.

"Judging by the post-mortem signs, at the time the body was removed and the autopsy was performed on May 26, 2022, at 03:22 p.m., death could have occurred approximately 8-10 hours earlier," Dominican officials said.

Liotta is best known for playing the role of Henry Hill in the classic 1980 Martin Scorsese mob film "Goodfellas," starring alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

More recently, Liotta starred in several major motion picture projects, including "Marriage Story," "Killing Them Softly," "The Place Beyond the Pines" and "The Many Saints of Newark," a "Sopranos" prequel.