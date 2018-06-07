Rare orange lobster found by supermarket workers

WESTBORO, Mass. -- A rare orange lobster is getting spared, for a life on display. According to CBS Boston, workers at a Roche Bros. supermarket easily spotted the lobster in a shipment from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia to their store in Westboro, Massachusetts.

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the likelihood of a lobster being orange is 1 in 30 million, which is even more rare than a blue lobster.

It's believed to be around 7 to 9 years old, and weighs around 1 ⅔ pounds. Experts at the New England Aquarium says it's lucky to be alive, because the lobster's orange color is akin to "flashing a neon sign" to larger predators.

After a month-long quarantine, the lobster will either go on display at the New England Aquarium, or in Japan.