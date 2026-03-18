Rand Paul calls Markwayne Mullin a "man with anger issues" in confirmation hearing

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Rand Paul fiercely criticized Senator Markwayne Mullin during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, calling him a "man with anger issues" after Mullin previously called Paul a "freaking snake" and that Mullin said he understood why a neighbor attacked Paul in 2017.

Mullin is appearing before the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs after President Trump nominated him to replace Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security. Mr. Trump said earlier in March that Noem would leave the position at the end of the month.

During his opening remarks, Paul addressed political violence, recounting being attacked in his yard. He described his injuries, including multiple broken ribs and a damaged lung, and a long, painful recovery that felt like "1,000 knives."

"I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force," Paul said.

He then accused Mullin of responding to a policy disagreement by attacking him personally and appearing to condone that violence.

"You told the media that I was a 'freaking snake' and that you completely understood why I had been assaulted," Paul said. "I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain. ... You went on to brag that you'd already told me to my face that you completely understood and approved of the assault."

Chairman Sen. Rand Paul delivers an opening statement during a confirmation hearing for U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin on March 18, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Paul said that Mullin had never made such a comment to his face, then challenged Mullin to clarify his past remarks.

"You've got a chance today. You can either continue to lie or you can correct the record. You never had the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified. So today you'll have your chance," he said. "Tell it to my face, if that's what you believe. Tell it to me today. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken and a damaged lung."

He then said that Mullin should "explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents" and referenced an 2023 incident where Mullin challenged Teamsters President Sean O'Brien to a physical fight in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing. At the time, Mullin taunted O'Brien to "stand (his) butt up" before committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders intervened. O'Brien and Mullin later became good friends, and O'Brien was present at the hearing.

"Explain how a man who has no regrets about brawling in a Senate committee can set a proper example for over 250,000 men and women who work at the Department of Homeland Security," Paul said.

In Mullin's opening remarks, he addressed Paul's comments directly, but he did not apologize.

"I said I could understand, because of the behavior you were having, that I can understand why your neighbor did what he did," Mullin said. "As far as my terms and snake in the grass, sir, I work around this room to try to fix problems. I worked with many people in this room. Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us. I did address those remarks. I did explain your gimmicks by the amendment you put forth."

Mullin also accused Paul of spending "millions of dollars in my campaigns against me, because we just don't get along," but then said he would set aside "partisan bickering" to "earn the job" of Homeland Security Secretary.

During his first round of questioning, Paul doubled down, asking that the record show "a lack of contrition" from Mullin. He then said that while it was one thing to set aside "political differences," he could not accept Mullin's "unrepentant" tone.

"When you say that you agree with a felon, a Trump hating felon who attacked me somehow, you think I'm just going to set that aside? 'Oh, it's no big deal?'" Paul said. "You know, I lay in pain for two months, had six ribs broken, three of them separated, grinding upon bone on bone, for months, had part of my lung removed. And you think that's great, and to be extolled. I mean, the sheer lack of any kind of self awareness that you're going to be leading thousands of men and women."

Paul then played a video compilation of aggressive remarks by Mullin, including his 2023 exchange with O'Brien.

Further, a source familiar with the proceedings confirmed to CBS News that Paul blocked Sen. Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican, from introducing Mullin at the confirmation hearing

Britt leads the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security and has been involved in negotiations over funding the department.

Britt confirmed that she was kept from introducing Mullin.

"I'm really disappointed," she told reporters. "I asked obviously for the opportunity to speak about our colleague and my dear friend. I would've hoped that would've been something the chairman would have allowed to happen. We did speak. He told me that was not something he was going to let me do."

Britt said she will instead submit her remarks for the record.

Even if Paul votes against Mullin, Democratic committee member John Fetterman has already said he would support the nomination, so he likely will advance to the full Senate for a vote. A simple majority is needed to confirm him.