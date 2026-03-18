Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing for DHS secretary set for today as Trump seeks to replace Kristi Noem
What to know about Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing today:
- Sen. Markwayne Mullin will appear before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee for a confirmation hearing on Wednesday morning as the chamber tees up the Oklahoma Republican's nomination to replace embattled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- President Trump announced earlier this month that he planned to replace Noem with Mullin following months of criticism over her handling of the department's immigration enforcement operations. A pair of congressional hearings appeared to deliver the final blow days before her ouster, as Noem faced criticism from Republicans, including on DHS' controversial advertising spending.
- Mullin is expected to sail to Senate confirmation as DHS secretary, being a well-liked member of the upper chamber with friends on both sides of the aisle. But Wednesday's hearing could be awkward, after Mullin reportedly called Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the committee chairman, a "freaking snake." Paul told reporters he would reserve judgement ahead of the hearing, while saying it will "be interesting."
- The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed in the video player at the top of this page.
Who is Markwayne Mullin?
Mullin, 48 has been in the Senate since 2023, after representing Oklahoma in the House for a decade. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation, a business owner, and a former college wrestler and MMA fighter.
In the Senate, Mullin has served as the de facto middleman with the House, often fielding disagreements between the upper and lower chamber. He's also a reliable ally of the president, propping up his agenda on Capitol Hill.
Confirmation hearing comes as DHS remains shut down
The push to confirm a new DHS secretary comes as the department has been shut down for more than a month amid an impasse in Congress over funding for its immigration enforcement operation.
Democrats are adamantly against funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection without serious reforms, following two deadly shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis in January. Senate Democrats and the White House have been trading proposals in recent weeks, but a breakthrough appears far off.
Meanwhile, the shutdown's impact is being felt by agencies overseen by DHS, including TSA. The impasse has created a significant staffing headache at airports, with hundreds of TSA officers quitting their jobs while others call out sick as they go without pay during the shutdown.
Both parties attempted to pass measures last week to get around the impasse. Democrats sought to approve funding for the bulk of DHS' agencies by unanimous consent, which Republicans rejected. The GOP then tried to approve funding for all of DHS on a temporary basis as negotiations continue. Democrats blocked their efforts.
Mullin's path to confirmation
Mullin is on a glidepath to confirmation, buoyed by strong relationships with his Senate colleagues, and relief from many over Noem's ouster.
After Wednesday's hearing, the Homeland Security Committee said it could vote as soon as Thursday to advance Mullin's nomination, which would tee up a vote before the full chamber in the near future.
Mullin only needs a simple majority from the full chamber to be confirmed as DHS secretary. With 53 Republicans, his support is locked down, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters last week that he's hopeful Mullin will even get some support from Democrats.
"He's got good, strong relationships on the other side of the aisle," Thune said. "And I mean, this is what the Democrats were clamoring for. They wanted a new change and shake up in the leadership, and it's now happening."
Thune added that he "can't imagine" that Democrats, after pushing for new leadership, would "turn on one of their colleagues in the Senate, who I think has done a pretty good job in his time here of really building relationships on the other side."
At least one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, said he intends to support Mullin's confirmation.
Asked whether Democrats would oppose Mullin's confirmation, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference last week that "the rot in ICE is deep."
"It's not one person — it goes deep within it. And what we need is not changing the personnel, but changing the law," Schumer said. "That's what Democrats are for."
Mr. Trump said when he announced Mullin as his pick to be Noem's replacement that she would remain in the role until March 31.
How to watch Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing
- What: Markwayne Mullin's Senate confirmation hearing
- Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.