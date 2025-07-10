Rachel Brosnahan talks playing Lois Lane in "Superman," character misconceptions and highlighting local superheroes

Rachel Brosnahan on playing Lois Lane in new "Superman" movie and how she prepared for the role

Emmy Award-winning actor Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane in the new "Superman" film, calls stepping into an iconic character's shoes like Lois Lane's, "the dream I didn't know I had."

Brosnahan is a fan of Margot Kidder's portrayal of the original Lois Lane and was thrilled to get the call that she got the part.

"I grew up loving fantasy, loving magic, movies and books and stories," Brosnahan said. "I feel like they just transport you into other worlds and I've always wanted to be part of something like that."

In the movie, journalist Lois Lane is secretly dating Clark Kent (Superman), who is played by David Corenswet.

To prepare for the role, Brosnahan interviewed investigative reporters and journalists as part of her research.

"Lois is somebody who has very strong beliefs about ethics in journalism, her own journalistic integrity and she's unwilling to compromise it even for somebody that she loves," Brosnahan said. "I think it's part of what earns her that title of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist."

Brosnahan, who previously starred in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," said there's always been a misconception about Lois Lane and she isn't a "damsel in distress."

"We take that to mean inactive or not capable of taking care of yourself and that's never been Lois Lane in any iteration really of the movies or the comics … She's somebody who's completely capable, she can rely on her own smarts and instinct, but sometimes you need someone to help you, whether it's a Superman or someone else and that doesn't make you less strong or any less capable. We all need that sometimes."

Brosnahan also spoke to "CBS Mornings" about how Superman's humanity is portrayed in the movie.

"He (Superman) takes great pride in the role that he plays in society, in helping people, in what he can do to help people. So, he's a little bit befuddled by the idea that people are turning on him, and yeah, I love that you get to see that side of him in this film – that is not always so perfect for an invincible man," she said.

Beyond the movie screen, they've been putting a spotlight on others while on their press tour.

"It just felt in line with the film itself and we had an opportunity as we were traveling the world to be able to recognize some local superheroes on the ground. We've been sharing organizations that people in Manila and Rio and London, Los Angeles, New York, have shared with us."

"Superman" is in theaters beginning Friday, July 11.