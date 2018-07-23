R. Kelly drops 19-minute track about Aaliyah, sexual abuse allegations

R. Kelly addresses the multiple sexual abuse allegations against him in a new 19-minute song called "I Admit." In spite of the track's title, Kelly says he was "set up" in his lyrics. The singer also touches on his relationship with Aaliyah, the late music star he mentored and was reportedly briefly married to when she was just 15.

The biggest admission Kelly makes in the song is that he has "made some mistakes" in the past. He claims people are "mad I've got some girlfriends," he sings. He also admits that he "f**ked with all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," but denies pedophilia, saying, "that s**t is crazy." He also admits that he had sex with his girlfriend's best friend and says he's sorry.

But Kelly does not cop to more serious misconduct and says the allegations against him are just "opinions."

"But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?" he asks. He alludes to the #MuteRKelly movement in a line that says, "Only god can mute me." He also responds to accusations that he's kept women in a "sex cult," which he dismisses in the song: "They're brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can't eat, really? Real talk, that s**t sound silly."

In the lyrics, Kelly talks about specific claims against him, including one woman whose parents claimed Kelly kidnapped her. He says, "And if you really, really wanna know. Her father dropped her off at my show. And told this boy to put her on stage. I admit that she was over age. I admit that I was feelin' her and I admit that she was feelin' me."

Kelly also mentions a conversation he had with Wendy Williams about Aaliyah, singing, "[Wendy] said, 'What about Aaliyah said?' Love. She said 'What about the [sex] tape?' I said hush. I said my lawyer said 'don't say nothin.' But I can tell you I've been set up."

Kelly's song also includes a claim that he suffered sexual abuse when he was young: "Now, I admit a family member touched me. From a child to the age 14. While I laid asleep, took my virginity."

Kelly slams journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has investigated the singer for years: "To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is. You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years. Writin' the same stories over and over against. Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career."

On the explicit track, he asks of the media, "Just wanna do my music stop stressing me. Allow me to age gracefully."

Kelly has been accused of everything from sexual coercion and leading a sex cult to physical abuse. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The social media campaign #MuteRKelly has sought to stop his music from being played and has pressured venues to cancel his concerts. Time's Up joined that call in April.