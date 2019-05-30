R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sexual abuse

Chicago — R. Kelly was charged with 11 additional counts of sexual abuse on Thursday. The disgraced singer is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, CBS Chicago reported.

The new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, according to court records.

In February, R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

In his explosive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the singer said the abuse allegations against him are lies.

