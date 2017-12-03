1 dead, several injured after driver plows into crowd in Queens, New York

NEW YORK -- Police said a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in Queens, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and that it began with the driver of a sedan getting out of his car and stabbing two people in the chest.

Police said the driver then got back into his car, drove off, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, and five others injured, one of them critically.

The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in stable condition. Authorities said the driver is in custody, and that charges have not yet been filed.

Police didn't release the identity of the person who was killed, but said he was 23 years old.

"I saw a couple of kids, just fighting," neighbor Milagros Urbina told CBS New York. "Suddenly I just see the white car driving through the sidewalk. They were screaming, it was crazy. There was screaming before the car started driving, by the sidewalk."