Queen Elizabeth is hiring a social media manager

It's time to get your resume up to royal standards. The Queen used Instagram for the first time in March, and now she's hiring a savvy digital and social media pro.

The role of "Digital Communications Officer" at Buckingham Palace involves overseeing social media platforms, creating content for the royals' website and researching and writing feature articles.

"Whether you're covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," the job description reads. "The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward."

The position pays a salary of around £30,000, or about $38,000, depending on experience. It offers a "comprehensive benefits package" including free lunch and 33 days of annual leave.

Requirements include previous digital communications experience, "preferably in a high profile environment" — no pressure — as well as knowledge of content management systems, social media platforms and analytics tools. Applications should be "innovative," "creative" and "flexible," with a photography background and excellent planning skills.

Anyone can apply for the role — The Royal Household even posted the job listing on LinkedIn.

The royal family has been giving more attention to its social media presence in recent months. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their own Instagram just last month, and around the same time, they released a set of social media guidelines to "help create a safe environment on all social media channels run by The Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace."