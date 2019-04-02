Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just launched their own Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are branching off from the rest of the Royal Family – at least on social media. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted their own joint Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing several photos from their recent trips around the world.

Kensington Palace doesn't seem to mind: The "Kensington Royal" account promoted the new "Sussex Royal" account on Instagram, too.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it doesn't appear they'll have their own "Cambridge Royal" account. Photos of the couple and their three children are frequently shared on the Kensington Royal social media accounts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon have a child of their own, and Royal births usually take place at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where paparazzi and fans wait for the parents and newborn to emerge for the first time. The family has not said where Markle will give birth.

The birth announcement is traditionally placed in front of Buckingham Palace.

With this new Instagram account, the new parents could go the way of the millennial and post their birth announcement on social media.

The couple wrote on their new Instagram that they "look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues."

The separate Instagram account is just the latest instance of the couple distancing themselves from the rest of the royal family. The palace announced last month that Prince Harry and Meghan are splitting from Prince William and Kate, moving their offices to Buckingham Palace, Entertainment Tonight reported. The couple is also moving to their own residence at Frogmore Cottage.

"The news has nothing to do with a reported rift between the two families," according to ET. William will one day be king, so it has always been a plan for he and Kate to have their own household, ET reported. Prince Harry and Meghan's plan to move to the suburbs was announced last year.