Queen Camilla to miss U.K.'s annual Remembrance events, palace says; Princess Kate expected to attend

Queen Camilla will miss Britain's annual remembrance weekend events to honor fallen service personnel while she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The wife of King Charles III was due to join the royal family at a "Festival of Remembrance" at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The 77-year-old was also scheduled to honor the war dead at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, a major event for Britain's royals, the next day.

Queen Camilla at Salisbury Cathedral on February 8, 2024. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

"Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events," the statement said, adding that she was greatly disappointed.

Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, who both announced earlier this year that they had been diagnosed with cancer, are expected to attend the twin events.

The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February but he has gradually returned to public duties after receiving treatment, and recently completed a trip to Australia and Samoa.

Kate underwent her own treatment for an unspecified type of cancer that was detected after abdominal surgery earlier in the year. She said in September that it has been a difficult year but expressed relief that she has completed chemotherapy.