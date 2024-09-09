Princess Kate says chemotherapy over "but path to healing" after cancer diagnosis will be long

London — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, says she has finished her course of chemotherapy and is doing well in a personal statement published Monday by Kensington Palace. Princess Kate delivered the update on her health less than six months after announcing her cancer diagnosis.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," Kate said.

Though she has finished her treatment, Kate will still be focusing on making a full recovery and only be returning to a light program of public events and engagements.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are seen with their children in a photo provided on Sept. 9, 2024 by Kensington Palace. Kensington Palace/Handout

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," Kate said.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are seen in a photo provided on Sept. 9, 2024 by Kensington Palace. Kensington Palace/Handout

Kate said she appreciated the support she'd had from both the public and her family during her treatment. The royal family has never said what type of cancer the princess was diagnosed with.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

The announcement came alongside a video and photos, in which Kate is shown with her husband, William, and three children. Kensington Palace said the video was shot in Norfolk in August.

Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has remained largely out of the public eye as she underwent chemotherapy, which she said in March was "preventative."

In July, Kate made a rare public appearance as her cancer treatment continued, appearing in the audience at the Wimbledon men's tennis championship final. She was greeted with a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court.

Two months before that, Kate attended her first major public event during her cancer treatment, riding in a carriage with her family for the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London, which marked the official birthday of her father-in-law, Britain's King Charles III.

It is understood that the Princess will return to a light schedule of duties, and will continue to work from home.