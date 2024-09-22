Princess Kate makes first public appearance after finishing cancer treatment

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance after she disclosed she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.

Kate and Prince William were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The 42-year-old royal announced earlier this month that she had completed treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. In a video announcing her progress, Kate said the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," Kate said.

The announcement came fewer than six months after she announced her diagnosis. The diagnosis came six weeks after Buckingham Palace announced the king was being treated for cancer.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," Kate said in the video.

During treatment, Kate stepped away from most public duties, however, she made two appearances. In July, Kate made a rare public appearance as her cancer treatment continued, appearing in the audience at the Wimbledon men's tennis championship final. She was greeted with a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court.

Two months before that, Kate attended her first major public event during her cancer treatment, riding in a carriage with her family for the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London, which marked the official birthday of her father-in-law.