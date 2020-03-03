Purina Animal Nutrition recalls four food brands in 32 states

Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling four brands of rabbit, turkey and chick feed sold in 32 states after receiving customer reports of sick and dying pet rabbits, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves multiple lots of Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed and is due to elevated calcium levels, stated the company (which is separate from Nestlé Purina Petcare, a U.S. unit of food conglomerate Nestlé).

The Land O'Lakes subsidiary said it received reports from customers claiming the rabbit products "may have resulted in poor health and/or mortality."

The products containing elevated levels of calcium were manufactured between December 16, 2019, and February 3, 2020, and sold at Tractor Supply Co. retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and possibly be fatal in rabbits, and can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification in young chickens and turkeys, the company said. Symptoms in rabbits include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased eating, while chicken and turkeys up to six weeks old may show leg abnormalities.

Customers who purchased recalled product should discard it or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or refund. Animal owners can also call Purina Animal Nutrition's customer service department at (800) 227-8941 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central standard time.

The affected product and lot numbers are:

