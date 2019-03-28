New York state files charges against Purdue Pharma and Sackler family

New York state prosecutors on Thursday filed a lawsuit against OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the drugmaker, alleging they fraudulently transferred funds out of the company. The complaint also adds charges previously filed against other companies that made and distributed opioids.

"We found that pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors engaged in years of deceptive marketing about the risks of opioids and failed to exercise their basic duty to report suspicious behavior, leading to the crisis we are living with today," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in statement. "As the Sackler Family and the other defendants grew richer, New Yorkers' health grew poorer and our state was left to foot the bill."

The suit claims that eight members of the Sackler family used a number of corporate entities "as vehicles to transfer funds from Purdue directly or indirectly to themselves."

Purdue on Tuesday agreed to pay $270 million to settle litigation with Oklahoma over the drugmaker's role in opioid deaths in the state.

This is a developing story...