Psychologist says #MeToo campaign is a good first step

LOS ANGELES -- A Twitter campaign uniting victims of sexual misconduct has gone global.

Posts with the phrase "#MeToo" have shed much-needed light on a dark subject, as more and more women go public with personal accounts of harassment and assault.

CBS Los Angeles reports Cyndi Otteson, a local mom, is sharing her story after years of silence.

Otteson says she never imagined her platform for empowering women would center around an incident that happened when she was 12.

"Two boys cornered me and took turns groping me and laughing about it," she recalled.

Otteson is one of countless women now taking part in the social media campaign. Using the hashtag "#MeToo," women from around the globe are sharing their stories in hopes of exposing the magnitude of this problem.

"We're tired of the complicity, we're tired of the current culture, and it really only takes one person to break out and be brave," Otteson said.

The #MeToo campaign caught on after numerous women accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of harassing or assaulting them.

Los Angeles-based psychologist Dr. Nicole Lightman says speaking up on social media can be a good first step for victims of inappropriate behavior.

"People are a little more aware of it. A bit more of something that's out there and discussed and a little less shameful," Lightman said.

Otteson, who's a mother of two, says she's speaking out to let other victims know they're not alone and that the culture must change.

"I think often at night, 'What can I do to ensure that my son isn't going to be a Harvey Weinstein?'" she asked. "What can I do to ensure that my daughter isn't going to be victimized?"