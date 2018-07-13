Trump's London stay met by protesters

Protests began in London Thursday, as President Trump arrived for a quick "working visit" in Britain. After a tumultuous couple years for the "special relationship" between the U.S. and her closet ally, tested repeatedly by disagreements, the frustration at the street level with Mr. Trump's policies, style and manner manifested Thursday in some demonstrations.

The biggest protests will be on Friday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to march through central London and converge on the iconic Trafalgar Square. As part of those demonstrations, an oversized balloon depicting the president as an angry baby in a diaper will be flown from Parliament Square.

Matt Dunham / AP

On Thursday, CBS News' Haley Joelle Ott reports protesters numbering in the dozens showed up to express their outrage over the Trump administration's recently policy about separating children from their families at the border. Far more protesters are expected Friday.

On Thursday, the protesters gathered by a large metal fence sealing off the U.S. ambassador's residence in Regent's Park, where the president will spend his only night in London.

"This is not normal," said a protester who identified herself only as Holly and said she is a dual American and British citizen. Pointing at the corrugated metal barrier, she said, "He's obviously really scared."

Organizers blasted audio in the direction of the ambassador's house, which they said was a recording of child migrants who had been separated from their parents while trying to enter the United States.

"It was a harrowing clip, and we wanted to make sure that Donald Trump could hear it," Shabbir Lakha, one of the organizers of the protest, told CBS News.

"We want him to know that his views and his policies are not welcome here in the U.K.," she added.

Mr. Trump will spend one night in British capital. He is expected to spend the majority of his visit to the U.K. outside of major cities and insulated from the public at various palaces or country estates.