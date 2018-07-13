Protests mock Trump during U.K. visit

A look-a-like of former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson stands next to a person in a cage wearing a monkey suit and a mask of President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.
In an interview in the Sun newspaper, President Trump questioned Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, and touted her recently-resigned foreign minister Boris Johnson as an "excellent" choice for PM.
As foreign minister Johnson had visited Trump Tower in New York during the transition, at a time when May had criticized the president-elect for misogynistic comments. Though he had once called Mr. Trump "unfit for office," Johnson recently said of the president, "I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness."