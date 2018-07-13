CBSN

Protests mock Trump during U.K. visit

    • Greetings From the U.K.

      Demonstrators protest outside the grounds of Blenheim Palace, where U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018.

      Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on Friday protesting the visit to Britain of President Trump. It is expected to be the largest weekday demonstration in London in 15 years.

      The protesters are voicing their opposition to Mr. Trump and to his policies (such as immigration and trade) with passion and humor, including a giant balloon depicting America's Commander in Chief as a giant, ill-tempered baby in a diaper.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Welcoming Committee

      People protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. 

      Protest organizers say they plan to stage demonstrations in some 50 cities around the U.K. "We hope that wherever Donald Trump goes, he hears and sees the strength of a British opinion that rejects not just him as a person and however distasteful he is as a person, but the policies and politics that he represents," said Asad Rehman, organizer of U.K. Protests Against Trump's Visit.

      Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

    • "Why won't things stop happening?"

      People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. 

      Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

    • Speechless

      People attend a protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump at Regent's Park in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. 

      Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

    • A Big Beautiful Door

      Demonstrators protest next to the specially-erected fence surrounding Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are staying, in London, July 12, 2018.

      Just a week after Mr. Trump's inauguration, Prime Minister Theresa May invited the president for a state visit, filled with pomp and circumstance and a state dinner hosted by the monarch. Protests, including from the Speaker of the House of Commons, led to the president being banned from speaking before Parliament, and the trip was delayed and shortened to a two-day "working visit."

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Plea

      Demonstrators protest next to the specially-erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence in London, Britain, July 12, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Protest

      Demonstrators protest next to the specially-erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence in London, Britain, July 12, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Photobomb

      Trump supporters mix with anti-Trump protesters at the start of the visit of President Donald Trump, in London, July 12, 2018. 

      Sarah Elliott, chairwoman of Republicans Overseas U.K., said that as president, Trump should be offered respect wherever he goes. "We want to put a positive spin on his visit because we think that what comes out of this visit is more important than any kind of protest that can be made," she said. "The United Kingdom is leaving the EU in a few months' time and are they prepared to do a free trade deal with the U.S.? Because Mr. Trump is."

      Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

    • A Bridge Too Far

      A giant "Human Rights Nightmare" banner is unfurled by Amnesty International activists across the river Thames on Vauxhall Bridge to protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. 

      Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

    • Protest at Windsor Castle

      A man who gave his name as Kevin (left), who was born in the U.S. but has lived in London for 21 years, protests against the visit of President Donald Trump outside Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

    • March in July

      Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Just to Clarify...

      Protesters make a point about their grievances, in London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: Haley Joelle Ott/CBS News

    • March

      Women from a number of different protest groups take part in a joint anti-Trump demonstration in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Poison Pen

      Because the pen is mightier than the sword. 

      Credit: Haley Joelle Ott/CBS News

    • A U.K. King Kong

      A demonstrator carries an anti-Trump billboard in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Redhat

      A demonstrator takes part in an anti-Trump protest in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Trump Baby Balloon

      A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. 

      Credit: Matt Dunham/AP

    • Trump Baby Balloon

      The six-meter-tall balloon's creators, who call themselves "babysitters," freely admit they borrowed the idea from comedian Jon Stewart, who in 2016 called Trump a "man-baby." A crowd-funding campaign raised £20,000 pounds to make it a reality.

      "Depicting Trump as a baby is a great way of targeting his fragile ego, and mocking him is our main motivation," said organizer Matthew Bonner. "He doesn't seem to be affected by the moral outrage that comes from his behavior and his policies. You can't reason with him, but you can ridicule him."

      Credit: Robert Stevens/AP

    • Ready For Its Closeup

      "This was just a bunch of friends who got together in a pub," said Kevin Smith, one of the 16 people behind the balloon. "This is what people need to be doing - to come together in their communities to organize and work out how to stand against right-wing populism and xenophobia that we're seeing not just in the U.S. but in Europe."

      Credit: Robert Stevens/AP

    • Uncommon Sight at House of Commons

      Leo Murray, who helped organize the Trump Blimp, told the Associated Press, "We've done this for two reasons: The first is that we thought it would be funny, and it is funny. People are finding it hilarious, and to be honest we all needed a laugh because this has been a very dark and disturbing time in politics, not just in the U.S., but here in the U.K. as well."

      He added, "Donald Trump is a runaway train. No one should be taking advice from this man, that's very, very clear. We can't pretend Brexit is going well. I think the country's on its knees, and if he's here for any sort of diplomatic purpose it's to take advantage of us in our weakened state. The idea that anything he says is credible as advice for the U.K. is obviously laughable."

      Credit: Tim Ireland/AP

    • In the Shadow of Churchill

      A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of the President of the United States hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: Matt Dunham/AP

    • Donald and Winston

      A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of the president of a NATO ally hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in Parliament Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: Tim Ireland/AP

    • Inflation

      Mr. Trump seems to have gotten the message, avoiding the city during his trip. "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," he told the Sun newspaper.

      Credit: Matt Dunham/AP

    • Cage Match

      A look-a-like of former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson stands next to a person in a cage wearing a monkey suit and a mask of President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.

      In an interview in the Sun newspaper, President Trump questioned Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, and touted her recently-resigned foreign minister Boris Johnson as an "excellent" choice for PM.

      As foreign minister Johnson had visited Trump Tower in New York during the transition, at a time when May had criticized the president-elect for misogynistic comments. Though he had once called Mr. Trump "unfit for office," Johnson recently said of the president, "I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness."

      Credit: Matt Dunham/AP

    • Flagbearers

      European Union and Union Jack flags are waved in Parliament Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.

      In an an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said President Trump's verbal attacks against Germany endangered the West's security. He said, "Europe can't accept that what's been built up over many years is intentionally damaged for the thrill of being provocative."

      His predecessor, Sigmar Gabriel, told the magazine that "Trump endangers world peace by consciously splitting the Western alliance and disregarding its values."

      Credit: Tim Ireland/AP

    • Family-Friendly Alliteration

      An anti-Trump demonstration in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Mr. Trump also blamed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for terror attacks against the city, and argued that Europe is "losing its culture" because of immigration. Khan said that immigration has brought "huge" social, economic and cultural benefits to London and Britain.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Inclement Weather Protection

      A protester carries an umbrella during an anti-Trump demonstration in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • "Remain" or "Leave"?

      Women take part in an anti-Trump demonstration in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Anti-Trump protester Paolo Arrigo said, "I tell you what this (visit) will achieve: It will get people out on the streets. It will get [anti-Brexit] Remainers out on the streets, it will get decent people who are out on the streets who are against his values, and we fight for British values and for togetherness, yeah, absolutely."

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Marching in Style

      Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Royal Treatment

      Some advice for the Queen, who will be welcoming President Trump for tea at Windsor Castle. 

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Wave

      Tens of thousands of demonstrators protest the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Voices

      Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

    • Supporter

      A man holds a pro-Trump sign as demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

    • Windsor

      Demonstrators protesting the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump hold signs outside Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

    • Windsor Castle

      Demonstrators protesting the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump hold signs outside Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Windsor Castle

      Demonstrators protesting the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump hold signs outside Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018.

      Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

    • Northern Ireland

      Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom, in Belfast, Northern Ireland July 13, 2018.

      Credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE / REUTERS

    • Next Generation

      Protesters demonstrate against the American President in central London, July 13, 2018. 

      In a joint press conference Friday, PM May said the U.S.-U.K. bond was strong, but gently rebuked Mr. Trump by adding, "it is all of our responsibility to ensure that trans-Atlantic unity endures."

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

      Credit: Haley Joelle Ott/CBS News