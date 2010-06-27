Protecting One of America's Core Values

Not many countries in the world can say it, but America can: We have never had a military coup.

Not because a coup would be impossible or because it's against the law - it is, of course. It would be difficult, but not impossible.

No, we've never had a coup because civilian control over the military is so ingrained in us, so much a part of our core values, that a coup is unthinkable, unimaginable.

That is why the president had no choice when it came to dealing with General McChrystal.

He didn't just insult the president and nearly every civilian who outranked him with his sophomoric rant. Whether he meant it or not, he insulted the office of the presidency, and showed distain for the traditions on which our country is built.

The presidency is something special only so long as we choose to make it special. When those down the chain of command feel free to insult their superiors without consequence, it weakens the presidency and sends a message - not just through the military ranks, but around the world - that the president is no longer in control of those he commands.

That is a dangerous message that can never be allowed to stand. .

General McChrystal is a patriot who has served his country with courage and valor, and that service ended in a tragic way.

But the responsibility that looms above all others for the president - any president - is first and foremost to protect America's core values.

There can be no joy taken in any of this for anyone, but the President did what had to be done.