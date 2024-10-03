Princess Kate and William say teen with terminal cancer invited to photograph the royals "inspired us both"

London — Getting a hug from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wasn't even on 16-year-old Liz Hatton's bucket list. But the budding photographer, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer early this year, not only got an emotional embrace from Princess Kate at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, but was lauded for inspiring Kate as she recovers from her own bout with cancer.

Kate announced only weeks ago that she'd completed chemotherapy after doctors discovered cancer following an abdominal surgery in January. It was that same month that doctors told Hatton she had the extremely rare cancer desmoplastic small round cell tumor — and that she likely only had six months to three years to live.

Scans revealed tumors on Hatton's ovaries and liver after she experienced abdominal pain over Christmas. Only about a dozen people are diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer in England every year, according to cancer charity Sarcoma UK, and no standard treatment regimen exists.

In May, with time ticking, Hatton's mother Vicky Robayna published her daughter's photography bucket list on social media.

"We hope every day for a lifetime for her but if we can't achieve that we hope to create her a lifetime of memories," wrote Robayna. "If we can make even one of her photography bucket-list happen for her she will be beyond delighted."

Hatton's list included photographing a major West End musical, the catwalk runway at London Fashion Week, famous music festivals and professional models. It did not include photographing the future British monarch, but Hatton's mother noted that she'd appreciate "any other photography-based opportunities."

"Please help us to give her the life she deserves in the short time she has," her mother said to end the post.

Princess Kate, an avid amateur photographer herself, invited the teenager to help document a private royal award ceremony after her husband William, the Prince of Wales, learned about Hatton through his support of London's Air Ambulance Charity. On Wednesday, William and Kate welcomed Hatton to Windsor Castle for the event, and then stood with Hatton and her family for some more photos.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both," the royal couple said in a post on their shared social media account. "Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."

"Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I'm over the moon that my family and I had this experience," Hatton wrote in reply.

"It's a day none of us will ever forget and we are so very grateful to you all," added her mother.

In June, Hatton's mother told CBS News' partner network BBC News that her daughter's end-of-life diagnosis had "changed all our lives in a way we didn't expect."

"We were out looking at universities a month before. It all happened very suddenly," said Robayna.

Hatton's mother and father have told their daughter that from now on, just "follow your heart."

Hatton has since received offers to photograph the productions of "Wicked" and "Cabaret" in London's West End, in addition to the Royal Marines — and to watch a filming of her favorite TV show.