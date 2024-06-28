Princess Anne, King Charles III's sister, leaves hospital after treatment for concussion, minor injuries

Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, returned home Friday morning after spending five nights in a hospital with minor injuries and a concussion.

Anna was hurt on Sunday during a walk on her Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire, England. Her medical team said her injuries were consistent with being hit in the head by a horses leg or head, but details of the incident were not clear.

She has returned to her Gatcombe Park estate and is expected to spend time rehabilitating and going through standard concussion protocols, Britain's Press Association news agency reported. She will resume her public duties when her medical team says it is safe for her to do so.

Anne's injuries came as King Charles and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, are both undergoing treatment for cancer. The king has resumed public engagements after taking some time off, but Princess Kate, as she is often known, has remained largely out of the public eye.