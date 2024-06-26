Princess Anne, King Charles III's sister, "recovering slowly" from concussion

The sister of King Charles III, Princess Anne, was still "recovering slowly" in a hospital in England on Wednesday after she sustained injuries believed to have been caused by being kicked or head-butted by a horse on her country estate over the weekend, her husband told Britain's Sky News after he visited her for the second day in a row.

"She'll be out when she's ready," Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said. He visited Anne, whose formal title is Princess Royal, in the hospital for a nearly two hour long lunch.

As he left the hospital in the southwest English city of Bristol on Tuesday, after a previous visit, Laurence told a well-wisher that she was "recovering well" and that he and his wife were "both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

Anne, the Princess Royal, the sister of Britain's King Charles III, is seen in a file photo.

Princess Anne's injuries were announced by a short statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday. The palace said she had sustained a concussion after a minor incident at her country home, the Gatcombe Park estate, on Sunday, and paramedics had been called.

Anne's injuries come as both her brother the king, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, undergo treatment for cancer.

King Charles has resumed some of his public engagements in recent weeks, but Kate, as the Princess of Wales is often known, has remained largely out of the public eye as she undergoes chemotherapy. In a recent update on her treatment, Kate said she still had "a few more months" of treatment left to get through, but that she was making "good progress."