Prince Philip through the years





PA / AP Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. He had been married to the queen for over 73 years, the longest-serving consort in British history. Also titled the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip served as the patriarch of the British royal family. He and Elizabeth had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with Harry and Meghan expecting one more this summer). He was born Prince Philip of Greece, the fifth and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice. Like his wife, he was also a descendant of Britain's Queen Victoria. His family fled revolutionaries in Greece a year after he was born, and it was reported he was smuggled out of the country in a fruit crate. He was educated in Britain and had a naval career there. He met then-Princess Elizabeth when he was chosen to escort her on a tour. This October 17, 1947 photo was taken only a month before their wedding.

Prince Philip / AP In this July 31, 1947 photo, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, center, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England.

Philip and Elizabeth's wedding / AP The official wedding picture of Princess Elizabeth and her new husband the Duke of Edinburgh, this photo was taken on November 20, 1947 after their return to Buckingham Palace after their marriage in Westminster Abbey. Prince Philip became the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role.

Philip and Elizabeth's wedding / AP Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds on their wedding day, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, on November 20, 1947.

Waving to the crowd / AP The Duke of Edinburgh, seated beside Princess Elizabeth, acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as their open Landau passes through Fleet Street on way to the Guildhall in London, on June 8, 1948 photo.

Heir to the throne is born AP Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their 8-month-old son Prince Charles on July 18, 1949 at Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation Leslie Priest / AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London, on June 2, 1953.

Young family Eddie Worth / AP In this August 1951 photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, the future queen, stands with her husband Prince Philip and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence.

Meeting Elizabeth Taylor / AP Elizabeth Taylor curtsies as she is greeted by the Duke of Edinburgh at the premiere of "Cockleshell Heroes" at the Empire Theater in London on November 23, 1955.

Prince Philip Laurence Harris / AP Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enters New Zealand House in London's Haymarket on May 14, 1963 for the official opening by Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave prior to boarding a plane at London Airport on Janyary 31, 1963, to start two-month royal tour of Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

Royal family / AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle with their children, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and the baby Prince Edward in the pram, on December 19, 1965.

Playing polo / AP Britain's Prince Philip pulls his mount up sharp during a polo match at Windsor, England, on June 20, 1965. His team won the match.

Silver anniversary AP Photo Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their family in Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1972, on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary. From left: Princess Charles, Prince Edward, the queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne. Also pictured, with its back to the camera, is one of the royal dogs, Pickees.

Entertaining world leaders AP Photo Queen Elizabeth with members of the royal family and world leaders in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London in May 1977. From left: Pierre Trudeau of Canada; Takeo Fukuda of Japan; Princess Margaret; James Callaghan; Prince Charles; Valery Giscard d'Estaing of France; Queen Elizabeth; the Queen Mother; U.S. President Jimmy Carter; Giulio Andreotti of Italy; Prince Philip; and Helmut Schmidt of West Germany.

Royal family in 1979 PA Left to right: Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew in 1979.

Prince Philip and Princess Diana Express Newspapers Via AP Images Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Diana speak to the crowds at Royal Ascot in July 1981.

Princess Diana's funeral Jeff J. Mitchell / AP Prince Philip, at left, walks with Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales, on September 6, 1997.

Queen Mother's funeral Santiago Lyon / AP Members of the British royal family follow the coffin of the Queen Mother en route to her funeral in Westminster Abbey in London on April 9, 2002. From left: Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Royal grandsons AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Britain's Prince Philip, left, talks to his grandsons, Prince William, center, and Prince Harry, following The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, England, on April 12, 2006.

Prince William and Catherine's wedding Martin Meissner / AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip sit in their carriage outside Westminster Abbey after the royal wedding of Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London on April, 29, 2011.

Meeting President Obama AP Photo/Charles Dharapak President Barack Obama holds open the guest book for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to sign as first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip stand at right after a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011.

In Scotland Andrew Milligan / AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, on September 7, 2013.

Trooping the Colour Lefteris Pitarakis / AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping the Colour parade, in central London, on June 14, 2014.

Attending a parade Hannah McKay / AP Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, on August 2, 2017.

Harry and Meghan's wedding Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP The official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Others in the photo, from left, back row: Jasper Dyer; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother; Prince William. Center row: Brian Mulroney; Prince Philip; Queen Elizabeth II; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Rylan Litt; John Mulroney. Front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.

Another royal wedding Danny Lawson / AP Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sit behind Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Beatrice during the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St, George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.

Prince Philip Alastair Grant / AP In this October 12, 2018 photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.