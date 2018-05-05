Prince Louis photos: Kensington Palace releases first official pictures of newborn

Kensington Palace on Saturday released the first official photos of the newest member of the British Royal Family, Prince Louis, who was born on April 23. The photos, taken by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, show the little prince at home.
The first photo was taken on May 2, Princess Charlotte's third birthday, and features Princess Charlotte cuddling her baby brother and giving him a kiss. According to CBS News royal contributor Victoria Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth visited Kensington Palace that day to meet the new prince, who is fifth in line for the throne
The second photo, taken on April 26, is of the wide-eyed baby prince on a white cushion.
The newest prince was born less than a month before the wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle. The palace confirmed that Catherine will be attending the May 19 wedding, the newborn prince will remain at home. While it's unclear what roles Louis' siblings, four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play, the palace announced Friday that there will be children acting as page boys and bridesmaids.