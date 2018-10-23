Prince Harry and Meghan receive royal welcome in Fiji

SUVA, Fiji -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived on the island of Fiji Tuesday on the eighth day of their South Pacific tour. They were first greeted by a guard of honor at Nausori International Airport before heading to a packed Albert Park where they were presented with a whale's tooth and the ceremonial drink: kava.



But the highlight came later as members of Fiji's Nakelo village performed their warrior dance, reports CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. The traditional dance known as the meke has been passed down through generations. In fact this whole ceremony is identical to one that unfolded here 65 years ago. The program in Albert Park was round up by warriors performing the club and spear dances -- almost fearsome reminders of their warrior past.

The year was 1953 when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrived on the island as part of their first commonwealth tour. On this South Pacific island, the queen's popularity forged decades ago has been passed down to her next generation.