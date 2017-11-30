Who is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mystery matchmaker?

While there's lots of curiosity surrounding the details of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, what people first want to know is: who played Cupid?

The couple told the BBC that they were introduced by a mutual friend. But they wouldn't say who.

"We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that," Markle said.

Britain's media is scrambling to find out who the mystery matchmaker was, reports CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata. Among the frontrunners is Violet Von Westenholz, a member of the British aristocracy who used to work for Ralph Lauren, where she reportedly met Markle.

Markle posted pictures of her and Von Westenholz at Wimbledon in June last year – around the time she met her dashing prince.

Von Westenholz wouldn't confirm her role, but told Britain's Daily Telegraph: "It's a great story and I am sure they are going to be very happy together."

Also in contention is another mutual friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo. Her ex-husband apparently went to the same school as Harry.

And even in the gilded world of Hollywood royalty meets actual royalty, there was a surprising innocence surrounding that first date.

"It was definitely a set up. It was a blind date. I didn't know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said 'Was he nice?" Markle recounted.

"Nice" is one word to describe Prince Harry, who seemingly doesn't own a television.

"I'd never, never even heard about her until this friend said, Meghan Markle, I was like, right okay, give me, give me a bit of background, like what's going on here. When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like 'Okay, well I'm going to have to really up my game here," Harry said.

Well it clearly worked. A few weeks later Harry whisked her away to Africa, where they slept under the stars in Botswana. And soon enough we'll hear the sound of wedding bells, all thanks to their mutual friend who set them up on that very first date