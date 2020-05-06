Prince Harry and Meghan share adorable storytime video of Archie on his first birthday

Celebrations are underway for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first birthday, and to mark the special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a sweet storytime video of the royal baby.

Archie's mother, Meghan, read one of his most beloved stories, "Duck! Rabbit!" while his father, Prince Harry, was behind the camera capturing the scene. Archie, who was thoroughly entertained while sitting on his mother's lap, helped her turn the pages before eagerly reaching for the next storybook.

The video was part of a campaign with #SaveWithStories, a project the couple are backing which aims to provide support to children and families around the world who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers are working in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to raise funds to provide books, educational materials, virus protection and nutritious meals to children in need.

Archie, who is Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson, has had a busy first year. Following his parents' decision to step down from their "senior royal" roles in January, the family has been splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the couple said at the time.

The family recently moved to a home in Los Angeles after several months in Canada. Archie, who is seventh in line to the British throne, spent his first Christmas and New Year's Day in the commonwealth nation.

When he was just four months old, the young royal accompanied his parents to South Africa, where he was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Though Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working as official representatives of the royal family, Harry and son Archie do maintain their places in the royal line of succession.