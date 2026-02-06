What is the price of silver today: February 6, 2026?

The price of silver has been volatile in recent days, after reaching a record high in late January. Stockyme/Getty Images

If you're an investor looking for an asset that has experienced remarkable growth over the past year and don't mind some price dips here and there, then silver could be worth exploring right now. The price of silver smashed through a record of $100 per ounce in late January and now, in early February, is selling for more than double what it was last year at this same point. At the same time, the price of the metal has dropped considerably in recent days, underlining the volatility the metal is known to experience.

Still, silver tends to only rise in value over time, meaning that the price drop now could mark an opportune time to act. And with many investors now feeling the need for portfolio diversification and a hedge against sticky inflation, a silver investment could be more advantageous than it would have been in another, more predictable economic terrain.

Before getting started, however, it's important to know where the price sits right now, as of February 6, 2026. By knowing this, you'll have a good idea of what you can expect to pay for the metal, even if dealer markups are included in the final bill.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver as of February 6, 2026, sits at $75.75 per ounce, according to Priority Gold. That's about where the metal has been hovering in recent days following a price close to $120 per ounce in January. And while this can be intimidating for beginner investors considering the drop in value in just a few weeks, savvy investors can exploit it by buying in low now. A quick glance at the silver price chart demonstrates that this price drop is likely to be temporary.

And, if certain economic conditions persist, not only is the drop likely to be reversed, it could be reversed dramatically, causing the price of the metal to surge to new record highs. It makes sense, then, to get invested before that happens, and with silver being ubiquitous right now, you can easily get started online today.

Should my gold and silver investment amounts be the same?

If you already have gold in your portfolio or are considering adding it alongside silver right now, you may be wondering about the amounts each should be in. There is no uniform answer to this question, as both metals, despite their vast similarities, also have some critical differences that investors will need to navigate. So, the amount of gold one investor has may not be the same as their silver portion, while others may find that both metals perform well in equal amounts.

That said, overall, precious metals should be capped at 10% of your portfolio, experts say, and sometimes even less, depending on your investing timeline. How much gold and silver make up that 10%, however, will largely depend on the individual investor, their budget, and their short- and long-term goals.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of February 6, 2026, sits at $75.75 per ounce. That's down by around 32% just since the end of January. But that drop in price can be taken advantage of by investors who get started now. With the price forecast for the metal still strong for 2026, this could be one of the final times to get invested with silver now. Just be sure not to overinvest, either, so as to allow your other income-producing assets to perform as intended.