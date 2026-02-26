What is the price of silver today: February 26, 2026?

The price of silver has experienced notable increases and decreases so far in 2026. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amid big stock market swings in recent years and even into 2026, investors may increasingly find themselves looking for assets that can help hedge against market instability. Increasingly, more of these investors are turning to precious metals thanks to their ability to hedge against inflation and market volatility by maintaining their value and often even rising in price when other assets falter. This reputation has been a large driver behind the surge in gold prices, bringing the yellow metal from under $3,000 to comfortably over $5,000 per ounce in around one year.

But there's been another metal that's seen exponential growth over the past year, too, but one that still comes with an affordable entry price point for a wide range of investors – silver. Silver can also hedge against market changes, even if there are some differences compared to gold that investors should know before getting started. At the same time, even just a little protection is more than enough and that's exactly what silver can provide if added to a portfolio right now. Before making a move, it helps to know where the price of silver actually sits as of February 26, 2026. That's what we'll break down below.

Start protecting your portfolio with a silver investment now.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver as of February 26, 2026, is $90.81 per ounce, according to Priority Gold. That's higher than the mid-$70 range the metal had been hovering around in recent weeks, and it could be an indicator that it's headed back toward record territory. It was only January, for example, when the metal broke through the record $100 per ounce milestone.

That said, silver prices change throughout the day, encouraged by multiple factors. And the price fluctuations here, unlike gold, can be powerful in both directions. Still, over time, both silver and gold only rise in price, so it could make sense to explore your silver investing options once again. Today's "high" $90 per ounce price could easily become tomorrow's "low" one.

Get started with silver online today.

How much silver should I have in my portfolio?

To get the best benefit and protection from a silver investment, it's critical that you keep it limited. After all, silver is not an income producer like stocks, real estate or bonds can be. It can be an income protector, however, in a way that those alternatives can't.

Still, the question of how much silver you should have in your portfolio is often answered by knowing how much you should invest in precious metals overall. And that's often capped at 10% of your wider portfolio. In other words, you can make that 10% all silver, split it with gold or build a more diversified portion incorporating both with other metals. The amount of silver will vary based on your investor profile, but overall, the precious metal portion of your portfolio shouldn't generally exceed 10%.

The bottom line

The price of silver sits at $90.81 per ounce as of February 26, 2026. That's both significantly higher than where it was in recent weeks but still lower than the $100-plus per ounce record it broke in January. Use this time strategically to explore your investment options as you may be able to both buy in at a more affordable price and quickly benefit once the price rises again. And that could be sooner than anticipated. Consider speaking with a representative from a precious metals company, too, who can answer your questions and help you build a tailored investment strategy that works best for your needs and goals.