What is the price of silver today: February 2, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of silver is now considerably lower than it was in late January. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of silver is falling again. After a remarkable price surge in January that saw the metal grow to unprecedented heights, market corrections in early February are causing silver prices to drop again. At the same time, the price here remains higher than usual and it is exponentially higher than it was at the same point in 2025, underscoring the importance of investing in alternative assets like gold and silver, particularly during volatile economic conditions.

There also could be an opportunity now for investors who have yet to get started with the metal by adding it to their portfolio at what amounts to a discounted price. Overall, precious metal prices only increase over time, so getting started with the metal now, as it comes down from another record high, could be advantageous. With future market conditions unknown, this could prove to be one of the final times in which the price of silver sits under $100 per ounce.

So, what is the price of silver today, as of February 2, 2026? That's what we'll examine below.

Start protecting your portfolio with a silver investment now.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver as of February 2, 2026, is $81.89 per ounce, according to Priority Gold. That's about 26% lower than what silver was selling for last week, when the price was sitting around $110 for the same amount of metal. But that's not unusual, as silver prices tend to be more volatile than gold prices, one of the key differences between the two metals that investors should be aware of before getting started.

At the same time, a glance at the silver price chart over the past few years will show that, over an extended period of time, silver prices only increase. So this could be an ideal time to buy low and benefit from price upticks in the weeks, months and years ahead.

Get invested in silver online today.

How much should you invest in precious metals now?

Even with silver prices substantially rising over the past year and even with gold breaking the $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000 price marks in less than 12 months, the amount you invest in precious metals now, in early February, should be the same as it would have been in a different price climate.

Experts typically recommend capping the precious metal portion of your overall portfolio at 10%. But that doesn't mean 10% of gold and 10% of silver. It means 10% overall. How much you ultimately invest, however, will depend on your personal goals, budget and investing timeline. Consider speaking with a gold expert or representative from one of the top gold IRA companies, who can answer your specific questions and help you get started with a plan that works best for you.

The bottom line

The price of silver per ounce as of February 2, 2026, sits at just $81.89. That's considerably lower than it was in recent days, but also many times higher than it had been worth in recent years. Use this time, then, to explore your silver investing options and consider getting started now, when the price is more affordable. It could be one of the final times in which you can add the metal to your portfolio for under $100. So use this opportunity wisely while it's still available.