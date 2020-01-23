Preview: Multi-talented Grammy-nominee DJ Khaled tells "Sunday Morning" he's a "genius"

Pinpointing exactly what the multi-talented Grammy nominee DJ Khaled does can be difficult, because he does so many things. He has worked with some of the biggest artists in music (from Rihanna and Justin Bieber to Drake), and he's been making hit songs for more than a decade. He likes to call himself the "Quincy Jones of hip hop."

When pressed, however, he tells "CBS Sunday Morning," "I'm not just a DJ. I'm not just a artist. I'm not just a producer," and then adds with a smile, "I'm a genius." He talks with contributor Kelefa Sanneh in an interview to be broadcast on "Sunday Morning" January 26.

The popular artist (whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled) tells Sanneh he does a lot of things, and he is used to people asking exactly what it is he does. "When I hear people say that – it's all love," Khaled said. "That means you trying to figure me out. And while you trying to figure me out, I'm already a trillion steps ahead of you."

He's nominated this year for a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration with John Legend and the rapper Nipsy Hussle (who was killed just days after they filmed the music video for "Higher"):

He explained, "The thing to be a great collaborator is to let everybody know, 'The ego's gotta leave the room for that moment, and let's come together and make the most incredible collaboration ever.' And people that work with Khaled know I'm gonna hit a home run."

Khaled also talked with Senneh about his childhood, breaking into music, and his undeniable level of confidence. "I work hard," Khaled said. "I'm not stopping, and I'm great. I'm talented. And my vision is incredible."

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET, and is rebroadcast on Pop TV at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access and On Demand.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).

And don't miss the 62nd Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.



For more info: