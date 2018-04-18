President Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold lunch during Mar-a-Lago visit

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are meeting for working lunch on Wednesday on day two of the prime minister's visit to Mar-a-Lago. The two started their morning with a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club after telling reporters the day before, "We're going to sneak out tomorrow and play a round of golf if possible."

The two leaders are continuing talks regarding developments in the Korean Peninsula as well as trade discussions between their respective countries. On Tuesday, while welcoming Abe to Florida, Mr. Trump told reporters that the U.S. had begun talking with North Korea "directly," ahead of the intended summit.

The president later confirmed in an early morning tweet that his pick for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, had met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a meeting that went "very smoothly." Mr. Trump tweeted that the two were able to form a "good relationship" in the process ahead of expected talks between the U.S. and the North.

A White House official tells CBS News the meeting took place over Easter weekend.