European governments are increasingly urging citizens to prepare for up to 72 hours without access to food, water, electricity or communications.

France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands have all launched campaigns encouraging households to take steps to prepare for events caused by anything from extreme weather to cyberattacks that could disrupt digital networks or critical supply chains.

Last month, major French supermarket chains were hit by a cyberattack that caused the temperature in thousands of refrigerator and freezer units to soar, wasting tens of thousands of pounds of food and stoking concerns about food security.

French officials later accused a cyber unit of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of being behind the attack, which was mirrored several weeks later by a nearly identical cyberattack targeting grocery stores in several other European nations. Belgian authorities blamed that, too, on Iran.

Europe was also hit by a record-setting, continent-wide heatwave last summer, triggering wildfires and severe drought even in areas such as northern England, where sustained, excess heat and a lack of precipitation have long been rare exceptions, not the rule.

The European governments have recommended that citizens buy and store emergency supplies including bottled water and canned foods to last households up to three days, along with AM/FM radios and sleeping bags.

Cans of beans and other long-life foods are seen in a shopping trolley, Nov. 10, 2026, in Northwich, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty

CBS News spoke with residents and tourists on the streets of London to see who, if anyone, was taking the advice to heart.

At the Outdoor Emporium in North London, owner Mehmet Ahmet told CBS News the U.K. government's campaign had been good for business.

"There is an uplift, 100%," he said, noting increased sales of flashlights and gas stoves in particular.

According to a report cited by Getty, compiled by retail research firm Worldpanel by Numerator, bottled water sales shot up by 67% in the U.K. in the wake of the government launching its "Be Ready" campaign in late October, while canned and jarred food sales rose 37%.

But on Oxford Street, the epicenter of central London's retail district, some locals just shrugged when asked if they were prepping.

"I think it's ridiculous. It's not going to happen," said South Londoner Ryan. "What's all the fuss about? If it happens, then I'll panic."

Other Europeans visiting London said they were taking a more measured approach.

"It's not a big effort. It's a small risk, but if something really happens, the impact is big," said one man from the Netherlands who declined to give his name, but said he was preparing.

In light of the recent Microsoft outage and the FAA's hours-long grounding of all commercial flights in the U.S. earlier this month, analysts said American wholesaler Costco saw a surge in sales.

"Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all U.S. airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at Costco," Mizuho analyst David Bellinger wrote.

In London, a woman visiting from Chicago told CBS News she would be stocking up as soon as she got home.

"I just decided I'm going to start now. We were hit with tornadoes, which never have ever touched down in Chicago," she noted. "People were without power for up to 7 to 10 days in the summer."