We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It can be tough to determine which precious metals to invest in, especially in today's economic landscape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Precious metals can be a smart way to diversify your portfolio and protect yourself from losses in other asset classes. In some cases, they can also safeguard your wealth from inflation or deliver decent returns, too. For example, several metals saw a run-up in 2025 due to issues, like persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, with some even notching double-digit gains in just a few months.

But precious metal markets can change quickly, and that's a trend we're seeing almost daily now that we've kicked off the new year. So, what metals do experts say are poised to win now that we've entered into 2026? Here's what to know.

Start adding the right precious metals to your portfolio now.

What precious metal investments should you consider in 2026? Here's what experts say

If you're planning to invest in precious metals at some point this year, here are three options that experts say should be on your radar.

Gold

Gold prices have skyrocketed over the last few years, with the price of gold now sitting at its latest record-high of over $4,620 per ounce. That's a drastic increase from this time last year, when the price of gold was sitting at just under $2,700 per ounce. While that high price per ounce may have some investors steering clear of the yellow metal, experts say it's still a smart investment as we get further into 2026.

"Is this historic rally all speculation and likely to end with a bubble bursting? Perhaps it is," says James Cordier, founder and head trader at OptionSpreaders.com. "Anything is possible, but I think there is fundamental usage for many of the metals, which tells us higher prices throughout 2026 is quite likely."

With gold in particular, there are also central banks around the world to consider. For the last several years, central banks have been buying gold in droves, which is a good sign for the investors who are eyeing it.

"Over the past decade ending in 2024, central banks increased their gold holdings by roughly 21%, and from 2022 through 2024, central banks added over 1,000 tonnes of gold per year on average — a pace well above historical norms," says Hiren Chandaria, managing director at Monetary Metals. "When central banks — the most conservative and long-term participants in the financial system — are buying gold at this scale, it's a signal investors should pay close attention to."

Gold also acts as a strong protection against inflation, currency debasement and the impacts of geopolitical events and turmoil, all of which can help investors in today's market. It's also uncorrelated with other asset classes, so it's smart in times of market volatility.

"Its role in a portfolio is less about chasing returns and more about risk management and resilience," Chandaria says.

Compare your precious metal investing options online now.

Silver

Silver has had a similar run-up to gold over the last several months, with skyrocketing prices across the back half of 2025 and continuing into 2026. The metal's price per ounce rose from just $36 last summer to over $80 by the end of the year, and that upward trajectory has now pushed it over the $88-per-ounce mark.

According to Nick Fulton, managing partner of USA Pawn Stores of Mississippi, if he had to invest in just one metal this year, it would be silver.

"The physical supply versus the paper supply doesn't add up," Fulton says. "Also, the demand for silver's industrial use is neverending."

Silver is also relatively easy to get into, too, especially compared to the much pricier gold option.

"In many markets, silver is often referred to as the 'poor man's gold' — not as a slight, but because its lower price point makes it more accessible to a broader range of investors," Chandaria says. "That accessibility can amplify demand during precious metals bull markets."

Chandaria says silver also offers more potential upside than gold, calling it "the highest risk-reward metal."

Platinum

Platinum investments may also be something to consider in 2026, Fulton says, noting a 79% price jump in just the last quarter. Experts are forecasting the metal to average $1,550 per ounce in 2026, up from $1,249 per ounce last year.

Just be careful, Fulton says, as this metal isn't as quick or easy to offload as it is for some more common options.

"While everyone is familiar with selling gold and silver to pawnshops, platinum is not so easy," Fulton says. "There are many testing procedures that common buyers are not familiar with. The bottom line is you need to have a plan where you can turn your metal to cash in a flash."

Chandaria also says to keep an eye on the electric vehicle market if you're considering buying platinum (or palladium).

"Roughly 80% of palladium demand is tied to catalytic converters for internal combustion engine vehicles, a market facing long-term structural decline as electric vehicle adoption increases," Chandaria says. "Platinum faces similar challenges. Although it benefits from broader industrial demand, its automotive exposure remains significant."

The bottom line

While gold, silver and platinum could be good investment options for 2026, the outlook on these precious metals can shift quickly depending on market conditions, economic data, interest rates and more. So, your overall financial goals and existing portfolio should play into your decision, too.

If you do opt to buy in, make sure you weigh your options carefully. Not only are there many metals to choose from, but there are several ways to invest in those metals as well. From physical coins and bars to ETFs to IRAs, there are many options to choose from. Consult an investment professional if you're not sure which to pursue.