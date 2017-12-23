Powerball winning numbers announced for $300 million jackpot

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball $300 million jackpot are 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and the Powerball number was 25. There is a one-time cash option for Powerball of $191.1 million.

Tickets are $2, and sales time cut offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

The prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years.

There was no winner of Friday's Mega Millions' $253 million drawing, bringing Tuesday's jackpot up to an estimated $277 million jackpot.

Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate.