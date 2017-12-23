Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $253 million jackpot

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday for the estimated $253 million jackpot are 1, 20, 30, 33, 42 and the Mega Ball number was 16 and the Megaplier 4X. As of midnight Saturday, the winner results are still being compiled.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be Tuesday, Dec. 26.

There is a one-time cash option for Mega Millions of $157 million. Tickets are $2.

Powerball's Saturday jackpot is up to $300 million. There is a $191.1 million immediate cash value for that jackpot.

Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate.