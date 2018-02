Watch a power bank catch fire in plane's overhead bin

We've become used to the idea that some gadgets can explode. Often, we hear about phones that emit smoke and even fire and, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, have to be taken off the market. Twice.

On Sunday, however, a power bank was reportedly the cause of a spectacular fire in a carry-on bag that had been placed in an overhead bin. A power bank is a portable charger for mobile devices that supplies power from its built-in batteries through a USB port.

As Channel News Asia reports, the fire began before the plane, flight 3539 from Guangzhou to Shanghai, even took off.

Instead of a fire extinguisher, a flight crew member resorted to rudimentary measures -- tossing water from a bottle -- in order to douse the flames. A video of the incident (below) was posted to China Aviation Review's Twitter page.

China Southern didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The power bank apparently wasn't in use at the time, says Channel News Asia.

The passenger who owned the bag is helping police with its investigation of the incident, Channel News Asia said.

Power bank fire on board China Southern CZ3539, Feb 25 2018.😱😱 pic.twitter.com/cby6E62qRv — ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) February 25, 2018

Scenes like this are a reminder that lithium ion batteries aren't always stable.

They've been blamed for fires on everything from phones to hoverboards.

Indeed, the risk is so overt that U.S. airlines have limited the use of so-called "smart" luggage -- bags equipped with USB ports for charging devices.

Those with ports that can't be detached can't now be checked.

It's a relief in the China Southern case that no injuries were reported.

I fear it won't be the last time, however, that something similar occurs.

This article originally appeared on CNET -- part of Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.