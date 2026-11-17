Rome — Speaking to reporters on his return trip to Rome after an extensive tour of Latin America, Pope Leo XIV called for less political polarization in the United States following the recent midterm elections.

"I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, building bridges, reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division," the Chicago-born leader of the Catholic Church told reporters. "I know this is also a dream, but I know it is possible, so we shall see."

Leo, who confirmed earlier this month that he had voted in the 2026 midterms and was proud to "exercise my right" to do so, said it was the duty of all American citizens to participate in elections. He spoke on the flight back to Italy about his American identity, calling himself "a gringo in many ways."

"My deep faith in democracy, of democratic participation, is also part of being a North American," he said.

Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists aboard the flight from Lima to Rome, after his Latin American tour, Nov. 16, 2026. Daniel Dal Zennaro/POOL/AFP/Getty

The pontiff said being American was also likely why he had been forthcoming about his recent health issues.

"Not at 100%, but I'm doing quite well"

"When I speak in general, I am very direct. I say things as they are," he told reporters. "The issue of my health and the fact of openly speaking about it … it's not so typical in many countries and cultures. In U.S. society, it is a bit more of a common attitude."

"I'm not at 100%, but I'm doing quite well," he said, crediting his doctors, prayers and personal determination for his recovery, calling stamina "one of the gifts the Lord gave me."

Leo underwent surgery in October after doctors discovered a lung tumor and diagnosed him with cancer. His medical team said the cancer was confined to a lobe of one lung that was removed, and that no further treatment was necessary. The tumor was discovered during a routine annual medical examination.

"The initial news was a surprise," the pope said. "I had no symptoms and felt fine."

Leo, who set off on the trip to Latin America just 24 days after his operation, said he had decided to proceed quickly with the surgery because he was determined to stick to the plans for his Latin American tour. He said the diagnosis did not change his agenda, or his priorities.

Asked whether he had signed a conditional resignation letter in the event of permanent incapacity, as previous popes have done, Leo said he had not.

"For now, I don't see the need," he said.

Pope doesn't rule out married priests

Leo also addressed one of the most divisive issues in the Catholic Church on the return flight — the ordination of married men to the priesthood.

He acknowledged that allowing married priests could help address severe shortages in remote regions such as the Amazon, but cautioned that the issue was "complicated" and could create division within the church.

"It's a solution which, in certain areas of the church, can cause division because there is not universal, if you will, acceptance, of that concept," he said.

Leo did not completely rule out the possibility, but made it sound unlikely any time soon.

"It may be in the future that some things will change. However, for right now, what I believe, an important part of my ministry of the church is to heal, bring people together," he said.

The pope also joked with reporters about being hit in the face with a flying rosary during his final mass in Lima.

"The affection of Peruvians — including that person who, with great faith, simply wanted to offer me a rosary — these are things one carries in one's heart, perhaps in one's eye," he quipped.