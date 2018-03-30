CBSN
CBS/AP March 30, 2018, 11:15 AM

Pope Francis delivering Good Friday liturgy from the Vatican - live updates

ROME -- Pope Francis will mark Good Friday by delivering a liturgy from the Vatican. His remarks come amid an intense period of activity leading up to Easter Sunday. 

On Thursday, Francis washed the feet of 12 prisoners in a Holy Thursday ritual. Later Friday, the pope will preside over the Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum, re-enacting Christ's crucifixion. 

On Saturday, the pope will celebrate the solemn Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica, followed by Easter Sunday Mass marking Christ's resurrection. 

