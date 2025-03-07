Pope Francis issues audio message, sounding frail three weeks into his hospitalization with pneumonia

Rome — The voice of Pope Francis was heard by the public on Thursday night for the first time since he was admitted to a hospital three weeks earlier. The message was recorded from the 88-year-old pope's room at the Gemelli Polyclinic hospital in Rome, according to the Vatican.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square," Francis said in the message played out to those who have been praying for him in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

That Francis was able to speak to record the message was an encouraging sign, but his frailty could be heard in the recording. Francis' voice sounded weak and breathless.

A picture of Pope Francis, a red rose and a rosary are seen laying at the statue of former Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli University Hospital, where Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome, Italy March 4, 2025. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

The pope was admitted on February 14 with a bad case of bronchitis that devolved into bilateral pneumonia, or pneumonia in both lungs. It would be a serious prognosis for anyone, but especially for someone of the pope's age — and even more so for a man who had part of one lung removed due to a respiratory infection as a young man in his home country of Argentina.

In a clear setback, the Vatican said Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday. At one point, doctors had to intervene by aspirating mucus from his airways. He's been alternating between high-flow oxygen and mechanical ventilation since then and, according to the Vatican's twice-daily updates, resting well.

Francis has been adamant about sharing an unprecedented level of detail when it comes to his health, going against centuries of secrecy surrounding pontiffs as they near the end of their lives — as well as the old Italian adage that "a pope is always well until he dies."

The Vatican said again Friday morning that Francis' condition was stable, but that his prognosis remained "guarded," meaning he's still deemed to be in danger.

The pope has been able to undergo physical therapy, both in the form of breathing exercises and for his mobility. The Vatican has consistently reported on his ability to get out of bed, sit in a chair, read daily newspapers and carry out many of his official duties from his hospital room.

Several times during this hospitalization — which has been the longest of the four during his papacy — the Vatican has commented on the pope making phone calls to the Catholic community in the war-torn Gaza Strip. He has spoken regularly with the parish there since the war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

For three Sundays in a row, the pontiff has been absent from his Angelus appearances in St. Peter's Square. His audio message came a day after Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the Lenten season leading up to Easter.

For two weeks, Cardinals have been leading nightly recitations of the Rosary to pray for the ailing pontiff. Vatican sources tell CBS News that it is premature to say when Francis might be discharged from the hospital.

The Vatican announced weeks ago that Francis would not be celebrating this year's Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica this year, due to his ongoing recovery.