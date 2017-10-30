Poll: Phil Murphy leading against Kim Guadagno in New Jersey governor race

A new poll conducted by Suffolk University and the USA TODAY Network regarding the upcoming election in New Jersey reveals that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy is leading against his Republican opponent Kim Guadagno.

The survey's combined ballot test results show Murphy polling at 48.6 percent, while Guadagno comes in at 33 percent. Twelve percent of respondents remain undecided on their vote.

The state's current Republican governor Chris Christie pulls only a 13.8 percent approval rating while 76 percent disapprove of his time in office, according to the poll.

Respondents also said that if Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, is convicted of fraud and bribery charges, 87 percent want him to resign.

Menendez is charged with accepting bribes, including free flights on a private jet, lavish vacations and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations, from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor, in exchange for political influence.

One of the charges against Menendez is that he pressured executive branch officials to resolve an $8.9 million Medicare reimbursement dispute involving Melgen.

The poll demonstrates that 46.6 percent of those surveyed have an unfavorable view of Menendez, while 23 percent have a favorable view.

Respondents also show a general discontent with the Trump administration-- 58.8 percent say they disapprove of the job that Mr. Trump is doing as president, and when asked if "things in the country are generally going in the right direction," 64.6 percent say the United States is on the "wrong track." Still, 81.29 percent of the Trump voters surveyed say they feel good about voting for Mr. Trump while 7.6 percent regret their vote.

Looking ahead to the 2020 election, 55.45 percent of New Jersey Democrats surveyed would like to see Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, seek the Democratic presidential nomination.