2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport, FAA says

Officials are investigating after a Delta plane collided with an Endeavor Air flight on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350, was taxiing for departure to Tokyo, Japan, shortly after 10 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said, when its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Endeavor plane, a Bombardier CRJ900 craft, was bound for Lafayette, Louisiana.

There were 221 passengers aboard the Tokyo-bound flight, Delta said, and 56 people aboard the Louisiana flight.

The aftermath of a collision at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Crystal Collins

A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said that there were no injuries reported.

Passengers from one aircraft were bussed from the incident site to the terminal, the spokesperson said. The second aircraft taxied under its own power to the terminal, where passengers deplaned at a gate. The spokesperson did not clarify which plane was which.

Delta Airlines said passengers will be accommodated on "alternate flights."

There is minimal impact to airport operations, the spokesperson said. The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Endeavor Air is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.