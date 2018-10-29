Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect treated by Jewish staff at hospital

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect was treated at Allegheny General Hospital after the rampage that killed 11 people and injured six others on Saturday. Dr. Jeff Cohen, president of Allegheny General, told CBS News' David Begnaud that the suspect kept yelling "kill all the Jews," even while in the ambulance and hospital.

The irony, Cohen said, is that a nurse who was treating the suspect is Jewish, Begnaud reports.

Armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon and three glock handguns, police say bowers opened fired shortly before 10am eventually killing 11 and wounding six others. He surrendered more than 20 minutes after the rampage began expressing hate even as he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/qsZkhDHS1t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 29, 2018

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, entered the Tree of Life synagogue during Saturday morning services and opened fire while expressing his hatred toward Jewish people, according to a charging document made public Sunday. It said the statements continued during his gunfight with police, with Bowers telling SWAT operator David Blahut: "They're committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews."

Bowers was wounded in the shootout with police and was reported to be in fair condition Sunday. He was released from the hospital Monday morning and made his court appearance in a wheelchair Monday afternoon. Federal prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty.

Five people wounded in the attack are still being treated at two other hospitals, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Mercy, and one has been released.