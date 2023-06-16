Jury reaches verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Robert Bowers, the man charged with opening fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, killing 11 worshipers and wounding seven other people, including several police officers.

He is facing 63 criminal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, related to the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Defense attorneys admitted during the trial that he was responsible for the massacre. Rather than trying to get a not guilty verdict, his legal team had instead focused on trying to spare him the death penalty. His attorneys offered no defense of their own, resting immediately after the prosecution rested its case on Wednesday.

If the verdict is guilty, a penalty phase of the trial will be held to determine if he should receive the death penalty or serve life in prison.

