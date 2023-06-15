Jurors to hear closing arguments in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Closing arguments are set to begin in the the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

On Wednesday, the prosecution rested its case after 11 days of testimony from witnesses. The defense chose not to make a case and also rested.

Wednesday's testimony was extremely emotional and included a 911 call from Andrea Wedner.

Sketches by Emily Goff

She was shot and her mother was killed inside the synagogue.

Once the closing arguments are complete, the jury will get the case and decide on guilt or innocence.

If Robert Bowers is found guilty, the second phase of the trial will begin, where the jury will have to decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or if he'll receive the death penalty.

Recapping the trial

In the first two weeks of trial, the prosecution has been fulfilling its burden of proving the defendant is responsible for the deaths of 11 people and the wounding of several others. And while there is little doubt of that, the government has another aim: showing he willfully, knowingly and brutally slaughtered innocent people -- a hate crime based on their religion -- and that his actions merit the death penalty.

To that end, the government has focused on the human toll, presenting the heart-wrenching testimony of survivors of the attack who witnessed the brutal slaying of their fellow congregants and narrowly escaped death themselves. The government did not spare the jury graphic images -- crime scene and autopsy photos -- saying they were necessary to establish the "force" and "malice" of the defendant who shot the defenseless victims at close range with an AR-15 military-style rifle.

"It's necessary for the very purpose of this whole proceeding which is to move this jury to the death penalty," said Bruce Antkowiak, a law professor at St. Vincent College.

With the first of police witnesses, close to a dozen officers testified they did not hesitate and went immediately and directly into the building and towards the gunfire -- several paying a heavy price for their valor. The alleged gunman is charged specifically with causing bodily injury to safety officers. The government will later argue the death penalty is merited on all these accounts.

Jurors heard testimony Tuesday about the alleged gunman's social media presence, which prosecutors said shows his hatred for Jews.

Evan Browne, a tactical analyst with the FBI, took to the witness stand Tuesday, reading hundreds of posts that investigators say the gunman published to Gab.com, some with hundreds of "likes."

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.