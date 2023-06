Prosecutors seek death penalty for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter following guilty verdict A jury on Friday found 50-year-old truck driver Robert Bowers guilty on all counts in the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers and left seven people wounded. Bowers had a history of spewing antisemitic hatred and his attorneys admitted during trial that he was responsible for the massacre. CBS News Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller reports from outside the courthouse.