Top pianists from across the world compete at international competition in Texas

The world's best young classical piano players are going for glory at an international piano competition in Texas this week.

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition is named for the famed American concert pianist.

The competition, held every four years, is considered by some to be the Olympics of the piano world, pitting young pianists from across the globe against each other in a two and a half week event. According to the competition's website, this year had 340 applicants. Only 28 were invited to compete. Six competitors are this year's finalists.

Far from home, some find support in their host families in Fort Worth, Texas, who have a front row seat to the music in their homes.

Dr. Stephen and Michelle Maberry were a host family for 23-year-old Yanjun Chen, who made it to the semifinals of the competition this year. Practice sessions — sometimes a few hours long — became personal concerts and turned everyday chores into a sweet serenade.

"Oh my gosh, it's wonderful. We love the arts. We love the music and so waking up to hearing that or late night hearing it is fantastic," said Michelle Maberry.

For David Maberry, the couple's son, the musical alarm clock seemed like a fairy tale.

"I wake up and the light is coming through my blinds and it feels like a Disney movie when I wake up in the morning (with this music playing) … it's amazing," he said.

Competitors like Chen keep busy schedules, packed with practice time.

"I try to pick sections that are difficult then try to practice them slowly and then get to a normal tempo or just imagining that I'm performing just running through the piece helps too," she said.

When Chen isn't rehearsing, she spends time with her host family and plays music to relax.

"The mom just comes out in you … you just want to nurture them and take care of them and help them and do whatever it takes to help them succeed," Michelle Maberry said.

Chen's emotional performance in the first round drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

When she stepped off of the stage, Chen signed autographs and spoke with concertgoers before the Maberrys rushed to greet her.

"I was probably more nervous for her that she was," Michelle Maberry admitted. "I said you're going to do great. Good vibes, positive energy, and you know what? She knocked it out of the ball park."

While Chen's Van Cliburn journey ended in the semifinals, her passion as a pianist will continue. For the Maberry family, the music she left in their home will echo for years to come.