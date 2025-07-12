Watch CBS News
Photos show Kate, the Princess of Wales, tennis greats, celebrities attend Wimbledon women's final

/ CBS/AP

Maintaining Wimbledon's courts
Maintaining the timeless glory of Wimbledon's courts 07:26

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and other celebrities attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to watch Poland's Iga Swiatek shut out American Amanda Anisimova in her first game on Centre Court.

The final began at 4 p.m. local time in London, which is 11 a.m. EDT, and it lasted under an hour. Swiatek won the women's final in consecutive sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, presented the trophy to Swiatek, the winner of the women's singles final. She didn't attend the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.

See photos of the 2025 female Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Centre Court:

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC waves in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles Final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Czech and US tennis player Martina Navratilova reacts upon her arrival in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the women's singles final tennis match. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Billie Jean King waves in the Royal Box, at Championships Wimbledon 2025. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2025 - Day 13
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang
Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2024 - Day 13
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt court-side of Centre Court on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/Getty

