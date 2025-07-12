Photos show Kate, the Princess of Wales, tennis greats, celebrities attend Wimbledon women's final
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and other celebrities attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to watch Poland's Iga Swiatek shut out American Amanda Anisimova in her first game on Centre Court.
The final began at 4 p.m. local time in London, which is 11 a.m. EDT, and it lasted under an hour. Swiatek won the women's final in consecutive sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Kate, the wife of Prince William, presented the trophy to Swiatek, the winner of the women's singles final. She didn't attend the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.
See photos of the 2025 female Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Centre Court: